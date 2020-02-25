Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Q4 2019 Presentation

Please find attached the Q4 2019 presentation held in Oslo today.
Aberdeen, 25 February 2020
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- AWDR Q4 2019 pres (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7c64dec-71b7-4a6d-b46e-b8b02d465cc2)
AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de