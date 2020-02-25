

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Egypt's deposed autocratic President Hosni Mubarak died at the age of 91.



Mubarak, who underwent surgery last month, died at a military hospital in capital Cairo Tuesday.



Unable to withstand country-wide protests against his three-decade-old rule, Mubarak had stepped down in 2011, and handed over power to the country's Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.



Mubarak was sentenced to life in June 2012 for plotting to kill pro-democracy protesters during the mass uprising against his autocratic regime.



But in January 2013, the ruling was overturned by the Court of Cassation, which ordered a retrial.



Mubarak was freed in March 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX