

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Macy's, Inc. (M) reiterated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding asset sale gains, in a the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.



The company also comparable sales for owned plus licensed to decline 2.5 to 1.5 percent and owned basis to be about 40 basis points better than owned plus licensed.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.45 per share on a revenue decline of 3.0 percent to $23.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



