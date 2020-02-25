Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Canada's leading public venture capital marketplace for emerging companies, has recognized MediaValet as a "Venture 50" for ranking amongst the top 50 performing companies on the TSXV over the past 12 months.





The TSX Venture 50 is an annual showcase that recognizes top-performing organizations across five industries: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners are selected based on excellence in market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume in the prior year.

"We're thankful to have such a robust venture exchange in Canada where companies, like MediaValet, can gain access to quality shareholders and growth capital," stated David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We recognize that it takes the support of a lot of stakeholders to achieve top performer status - from great shareholders, to a strong referenceable customer base, to a dedicated team executing on a focused vision. I'm extremely proud of the grit, dedication and creativity that our team has shown, and of the trust and loyalty that we've received from our customers and shareholders - all of which led to a breakout year for us in 2019."

Continued MacLaren, "We achieved record level performances in every quarter this past year, including nearly doubling our customer base, attaining net customer retention rates above 100%, and high-margin recurring revenue growth in excess of 70%. We believe that we have the team, vision, customer base and market opportunity to continue this momentum in 2020 and beyond."

The full list of 2020 TSX Venture 50 winners can be viewed at www.tsx.com/venture50. You'll find MediaValet listed in the top position under the Technology sector with a 310% change in market capitalization.

2020 TSX Venture 50 MediaValet video can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0CE327balY.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

