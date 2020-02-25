Eligibility for fixed tariffs for excess energy fed into the grid - and exemption from the tendering process - has been widened from systems with a maximum generation capacity of 100 kW to 300 kW.From pv magazine France. The French government has widened access to the fixed tariffs available for self-consumption solar installations in "a measure dictated by common sense to help farmers accelerate their ecological transition!" according to the minister who announced the move. With self-consumption PV systems with a generation capacity of 5-100 kW previously qualifying for fixed payments for excess ...

