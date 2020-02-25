Maistering Enhances Artificial Intelligence Portfolio with Arria NLG

Arria tapped for scalability, flexibility and ease-of-use; NLG platform brings speed and transparency to enterprise analytics, transforms data into knowledge for decision-makers

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Arria NLG today announced that Maistering will augment its artificial intelligence portfolio, Master Collections, with Arria's natural language generation (NLG) technology.

Maistering, a global provider of artificial intelligence applications, selected Arria NLG Studio after vetting numerous NLG providers.

Named a world leader by Gartner, Arria NLG turns data into voice and/or written narratives that enable better, more informed decision-making across an enterprise. Arria NLG Studio 3.0, the latest iteration of its natural language platform, combines advanced Language Analytics with computational linguistics to narrate and add context to any data.

Unlike other natural-language offerings, Arria is self-service, flexible and can interpret all structured data from spreadsheets, JSON files, or entire datasets underlying business intelligence (BI) dashboards.

"Arria NLG Studio can convey actionable insights and tell your data's whole story," said Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG. "Our platform brings together language analytics and advanced mathematical functions for the specific purpose of turning data into insightful, actionable narratives that are relevant to the audience receiving the information."

NLG automates the generation of corporate reports such as profit and loss statements, executive summaries and variance analyses. For business intelligence dashboard users, natural language narratives augment data visualizations, clarifying insights with explanations in language anyone can understand.

NLG eliminates reporting challenges by automatically analyzing structured data, identifying important and useful information and creating contextual narratives that are almost indistinguishable from analyses authored by human experts. The only disparity is that NLG gets this done in minutes, not days.

"Successful enterprises need ready-access insights that are as comprehensive as they are understandable," added Daniels. "With Arria NLG Studio, executives do not have to wait days or months for actionable insights that can improve organizational efficiency and profitability."

To deliver AI-powered solutions that meet the needs of enterprise executives, Maistering required an NLG solution that could integrate with its CXO Orchestration technology suite, Master Collections. Company executives recognized that users need tools to easily create narratives from both numeric and non-numeric information.

For Maistering customers, the ability to create custom narratives from complex data sets in real time delivers unprecedented value.

"From the very beginning, we recognized that to provide substantive value, to our niche audience, we needed the ability to convert large amounts of data and numeric information into simple and short narratives that can be consumed on-the-go, via text or voice. This also includes business intelligence and domain dashboards that need to be presented in a single narrative," said Maistering CEO, John Brahim. "Arria NLG complements data visuals with written narratives containing contextual analysis that convey data's full story."

Headquartered in The Netherlands, Maistering's uniquely designed CXO lab is located in Amsterdam, an AI hotspot, and provides business leaders the opportunity to experience Master Collections hands-on and get inspired by the rich-curation of AI-services and contents.

"Innovation to augment corporate leaders in their business Journeys leads is in our DNA," added John. "Our goal is to inspire magical business journeys and true leadership, through rich curation of AI-services and contents."

Arria's powerful NLG technology brings knowledge to business leaders by automating large datasets, reports and information to produce actionable & insightful narratives, on-demand."

About Maistering

Maistering nurtures the innocence and energy of a millennial start-up with the deep, proven experience of business insights veterans. Our purpose is to augment business leaders (we call them Masters) with rich AI, bundled in our platform, Master Collections, crafted to help them shape magical business journeys, and master their true leadership with essence, beauty and impact.

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and supported by the uniquely designed CXO lab in Amsterdam, an AI hotspot, Maistering R&D sites are located in Bangalore (India), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Valencia (Spain).

For additional information, please visit https://www.maistering.com/.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform. Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative. For additional information, please visit https://www.arria.com/.

