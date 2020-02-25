Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-02-25 14:17 CET -- On February, 25, 2020 the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the admission of 80 additional bonds with nominal value of EUR 125,000 issued on the new series of CP Funding 1 Plc bond program to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of CP Funding 1 Plc bonds is Tuesday, March 3, 2020 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name CP Funding 1 Plc Issuer's short name CPFND ISIN code GB00BL71HP64 Securities maturity date 21.08.2020 Nominal value of one security 125 000 EUR Number of securities 80 Total nominal value 10 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 0% Orderbook short name CPFB000020FB The certified Adviser of CP Funding 1 Plc is Bedford Row Capital. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.