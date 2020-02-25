By acquiring the specialist in plant management services, Voltalia aims to consolidate its position as an integrated player in renewable energies across the entire value chain.From pv magazine France. French renewable energy project developer Voltalia has agreed to acquire of Greensolver, a France-based specialist in renewable power management services, for an undisclosed sum. This operation allows the group to consolidate its position as an integrated player in renewable energies across the entire value chain, the company said. Voltalia already offers project development services, equipment supply, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...