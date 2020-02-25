

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The global supply chain is much worried about the Corona virus outbreak in China, South Korea, Japan and other countries. The economic growth of China might have a major impact if the disease condition continue to grow.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.



Home Price Index for December and House Price Index are the major economic announcements on the day.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 142.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 39.75 points.



The U.S. major averages remained firmly negative throughout the session on Monday. The Dow plunged 1,031.61 points or 3.6 percent to 27,960.80, the Nasdaq plummeted 355.31 points or 3.7 percent to 9,221.28 and the S&P 500 tumbled 111.86 points or 3.4 percent to 3,225.89.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.7 percent.



Standard and Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for December will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 132.5, while it was up 131.6 in the prior month.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 13, down from 20 last month.



Two year Treasury Notes auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan will speak at the Kansas City Real Estate Trends symposium at the University of Missouri in Kansas at 9.45 am ET.



Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the 36th annual NABE conference in Washington, DC at 3.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Chinese stocks ended off their day's lows. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 18.18 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,013.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.27 percent to 26,893.23.



Japanese stocks nosedived to hit a four-month low. The Nikkei average tumbled 781.33 points, or 3.34 percent, to 22,605.41. The broader Topix index closed 3.33 percent lower at 1,618.26.



Australian markets plunged for the second day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 111.70 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,866.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 111.60 points, or 1.58 percent, at 6,953.80.



European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France are down 14.76 points or 0.26 percent, the German DAX is losing 34.86 points or 0.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 33.60 points or 0.47 percent. The Swiss Market Index dropping 47.07 points or 0.46 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.33 percent.



