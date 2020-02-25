Technavio has been monitoring the internet protocol (IP) camera market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rise in adoption of smart homes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of installation of IP cameras might hamper market growth.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market is segmented as below:

Connectivity

Centralized IP Camera Arrangement

Decentralized IP Camera Arrangement

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our internet protocol (IP) camera market report covers the following areas:

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Size

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Trends

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of h.265 IP cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next few years.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the internet protocol (IP) camera market, including some of the vendors such as Axis Communications AB, Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Z3 Technology LLC and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the internet protocol (IP) camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the internet protocol (IP) camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet protocol (IP) camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet protocol (IP) camera market vendors

