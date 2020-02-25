Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWYC ISIN: CA80280U1066 Ticker-Symbol: 1SZ 
Tradegate
24.02.20
20:52 Uhr
0,090 Euro
-0,006
-6,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,091
0,104
15:04
0,091
0,104
08:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD0,090-6,63 %