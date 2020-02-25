ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Director Of Operations And Sales For Tripsee Division

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Mike Milligan to lead the company's new Tripsee Travel products division (www.tripsee.travel and www.tripsee.travel/concierge). Having worked in the hospitality industry for many years, Mr. Milligan has a strong background in the Tourism and Travel sector. He is also a Professional Golfer and was a longtime member of the PGA with years of experience in the development, marketing, and operations of PGA approved Golf courses. Most recently, Mr. Milligan has been building networks and international sales with a large manufacturing company.

In his new role with Tripsee, Mr. Milligan will oversee all aspects of the Tripsee Platform, the retail vacation planning website, the concierge platform, and the registration management system. He will be responsible for sales, operations and programming management for the successful rollout of the Tripsee Platform.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel stated "Mike brings an amazing skill set to the team and he is very highly regarded in the Reno/Lake Tahoe community. There's a tremendous revenue opportunity in these products and we required someone to take this proverbial ball and run with it. Mike is ambitious, has a wealth of skills, and is eager to turn this platform into a market leader on several different fronts. I'm looking forward to sharing some of his immediate successes with our shareholders."

For additional information contact:

Sean Schaeffer

President, ZoomAway Inc.

775-691-8860,

sean@zoomaway.com

About Us

Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

