Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Rachel Aberly of 42 West Wins "Publicist of the Year" at Annual Publicists Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates Rachel Aberly, Executive Vice President of 42West, for winning the inaugural "Publicist of the Year" award at the 2020 ICG (International Cinematographers Guild) Publicists Awards on February 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Aberly was selected over four other nominees by the ICG's Local 600 membership of union publicists and was presented the honor at the guild's annual awards ceremony by 42West Founder and Co-CEO Leslee Dart. The organization, which has been bestowing awards to honor publicity and promotion for 57 years, created the "Publicist of the Year" honor this cycle to recognize an individual for outstanding achievement in a single year.

Ms. Aberly, in her role as EVP in the 42West Los Angeles office, oversees a broad swath of film, streaming/television, and corporate outreach campaigns, with a specific focus on behind the camera artists and awards campaigns for craft artisans including cinematographers, production designers, costume designers, film editors, sound technicians, hair/makeup artists, and composers. This year, craft campaigns she worked on received a total of 24 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars.

"We are so proud and happy that Rachel's work has been recognized by her peers in the publicity field," say 42West Co-CEO's Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. "Throughout her career, Rachel has been a true partner for all who collaborate with her, and her life's work has left an indelible mark on our field and expanded the horizons of how artistry can be celebrated through the tireless commitment of a public relations professional."

More than 800 entertainment industry leaders and celebrities attended the ceremony.

