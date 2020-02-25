Bell Burnett & Edwards (BB&E) Announce Launch

Three utility- and finance-industry veterans - Marcie L. Edwards, Alex Burnett, and Michael Bell - announce the creation of a new management consulting firm named Bell, Burnett & Edwards (https://www.bbeconsulting.net) to serve the energy, water and transportation industries.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Bell Burnett & Edwards (BB&E) offers independent development, review and assessment of strategic plans and initiatives to clients in the private and public sectors. Led by Marcie L. Edwards, the first woman to serve as General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, the nation's largest municipal utility, the team offers over 100 years of combined experience to clients faced with complicated political, financial and environmental challenges.

Edwards explained "Our clients' challenges are complex, but our mission is simple. We serve as partners to our clients to understand the impacts of different strategies on the organization and its stakeholders."

The utility and transportation industries are responding to the greatest pressure to change in the past 100 years. It's having an impact on every part of the business and clear-headed, practical expertise is needed to produce successful outcomes.

"Business as usual is not a model for future success," said Edwards, who also worked as City Manager and Utility Director for the City of Anaheim for 13 years as well a Governor and interim-CEO of the California Independent System Operator, adding "Flexibility, sustainability, creativity, agility and adaptation are all critical."

BB&E understands the need to build consensus across stakeholder groups and develop and communicate approaches that are actionable by policy-makers, customers and organizations as a whole.

"We take an interdisciplinary approach from capital improvements to operations to finance that builds off and leverages the diverse skill-set of our principals," said Burnett, who brings 30 years of public sector utility and transportation experience as both a banker and consultant having served as Head of the West Coast for Public Finance at JP Morgan, and as a Managing Director at Public Financial Management, the nation's largest independent financial advisory firm serving the public sector, where he spent 15 years.

BB&E is taking a different approach than many consulting firms. It doesn't have the bloated cost structures and large teams of junior professionals that often inflate consultancy costs and impose cookie-cutter solutions on clients. BB&E is small and nimble and tailors each solution to meet precisely its client's needs.

"We are not a division within some huge firm serving disparate industries. We stay close to our core mission because it is what we know," said Bell, who is the Principal for Michael Bell Management Consulting for the last 15 years, and served as Principal and Senior Director of Client Services for RW Beck's electric, water, wastewater, and solid waste businesses in California.

"When you work with BB&E, you gain credibility from working with the very best and most respected industry veterans each and every day," added Bell, who has also served as Assistant General Manager and Economic Planning Manager for 20 years for Anaheim Public Utilities (CA) and City Water, Light and Power in Springfield, Illinois.

For further information, please contact marcie@bbeconsulting.net, alex@bbeconsulting.net or mike@bbeconsulting.net.

SOURCE: Bell Burnett & Edwards

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577670/Bell-Burnett-Edwards-BBE-Announce-Launch