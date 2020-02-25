REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Treat Hair Care serum Achieves #7 Best Seller Ranking on Amazon Hair Growth Tonic Category

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair products designed to restore and regenerate all hair types announced today the REVIV3 TREAT Hair Restore Serum has reached 7th place on Amazon top 100 bestseller list on Amazon's Hair Growth Tonic Category.

According to Amazon website, the Amazon Best Seller Rank is calculated based on the sales of a product and undergoes hourly updates. The rank assignment also considers the current sales of the product and the sales history. Amazon chooses a few of the most popular subcategories in which the item has a high ranking in relation to other items in that subcategory, and showcase the item's rank on the product page.

"A significant contributor to our revenue growth in the consumer space is derived from word of mouth which is a testament to the effectiveness of our products. We've always maintained we have some of the best drug-free products in the healthy hair maintenance and restoration space and I'm excited in the traction our product line is gaining as more men and women are experiencing positive results," stated Donald Starace, President of Reviv3, adding, "It's important to note Reviv3 products are not exclusive to individuals with hair or scalp issues but to anyone interested in maintaining or improving their hair's healthy state. I encourage anyone who hasn't experienced Reviv3 products to discover first-hand the many benefits our hair care line offers." Concluded Donald Starace.

Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York and expanding to select salons and spas nationwide. The products include a line of hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of the human body in transition. The company is committed to the cause of thinning hair by restoring the strength, protein and critical moisture that is diminished over time.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional-grade products, clinically proven, that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

