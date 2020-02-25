Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Files Provisional US Patent for Transdermal Delivery of Cannabinoids CBD and THC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a personal care and topical cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its highly effective transdermal delivery of cannabinoids CBD and THC; titled "Composition and Method for Transdermal Delivery of Cannabidiol (CBD) and D9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)."

Ovation is focused on developing exceptional topical and transdermal products for the global marketplace. Ovation's provisional patent application sets a priority date and protects the Company's invention of a novel and improved composition and method of a transdermal delivery system allowing delivery of cannabinoids through the skin at therapeutic levels. Transdermal delivery is a more efficient method than oral (edibles) or inhalation (smoking or vaping) as it avoids metabolism of the majority of the cannabinoids by the first pass through the liver and delayed onset, which is the case for oral dosage forms, and damage to the lungs by inhalation. This patent filing is an addition to the current patent protection that already covers Ovation's delivery system. Once granted, this patent would extend Ovation's patent protection for transdermal delivery to 2040.

"Today's announcement builds on Ovation's licensed patent portfolio with a patent application specifically focused on transdermal delivery. We continually leverage our expertise in topical and transdermal delivery of CBD and THC in order to develop these highly innovative products. This patent application adds another layer of protection to our invention and an advantage over other delivery methods," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We are also committed to providing consumers with products backed by science as a reassurance that our products are highly effective in their delivery of cannabinoids."

Ovation's transdermal products are applied topically to the skin and absorbed through the skin into the bloodstream (into the body systemically) over time. Ovation's invention does not use a patch or other device to accomplish this.

What makes Ovation's product different than any other topical cannabis products on the market is its superior delivery of CBD and THC using its patented skin delivery technology Invisicare®. Invisicare is a drug delivery technology with over twenty years of research and development in the pharmaceutical industry; specifically, dermatology and is patented in eleven countries. Ovation has leveraged this delivery system by developing two product lines: Invibe MD and ARLO CBD Beauty; both using Invisicare and hemp-derived CBD. All Ovation products are thoroughly tested to ensure product stability and to validate that they deliver the stated amount of cannabinoids.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

