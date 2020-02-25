Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") announces the launch of a new core style developed for the brand. Peekaboo Beans launched their children's sleepwear, "Bean Jammies", on February 20th, 2020. This new style meets children's sleepwear safety regulations, made of 100% cotton with the same environmental, sustainable and intentional designs for children's comfort and play the brand is recognized for. Given the sleep requirements for children and the number of hours kids are likely to be wearing sleepwear each day, this new style allows the brand to be children's go-to for every minute of every day. Peekaboo Beans sleepwear are backed by Dr. Deborah MacNamara, a clinical counsellor and developmentalist on faculty at the Neufeld Institute, with messages designed to be used as a tool to help bridge the nighttime separation between a child and parents. This unique element, combined with comfortable sleepwear, will make bedtime and sleep for children more productive - a win for children and their parents.

"We are excited about being able to offer a style that's been requested for years. Based on our consistent sales with our underwear program we are confident in a positive sell through of our Jammies. A new manufacture partnership in Peru has eliminated a need for duties and taxes so we can also appreciate higher margins. I'm happy to bring a child's comfortable and playful day to include comfortable and playful dreams".

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

