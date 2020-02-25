Advanced Wound Care Market Size was Valued at USD 8,457 Million in 2018 and Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2019 to 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market size of advanced wound care was measured at USD 8,457 million in 2018 and is expected to hit USD 13,944 million by 2026, posting a 6.5 per cent CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Wound care is categorized into two types namely traditional wound care (TWC) and advanced wound care (AWC). Advanced wound care products (AWC) are designed for treating acute & chronic wounds. Chronic wounds take longer to heal and are expensive to treat.

Modern wound care is emerging as a standard treatment option for chronic wounds. Traditional wound care products are being increasingly replaced with advanced wound care products due to their efficiency & effectiveness in healing. The advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region to give an in-depth analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET SIZE

Significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, increase in the geriatric population, technological advances, problems associated with conventional wound healing procedures, and a boom in the adoption of evidence-based chronic wound therapies drive the growth of the advanced wound care industry.

In addition, expanded education campaigns for advanced diagnosis & management of wound care, attempts to reduce the length of hospital stay to lower healthcare expenses, and increased propensity toward wound care products that improve clinical outcomes are other factors that contribute to market growth

The geriatric population is growing at a significant rate, globally. There is a direct correlation between aging and wound healing process - with age, decreased cellular activity reduces the natural ability of the body to close and repair wounds. Hence this raise in geriatric population is invariable impacting the market growth of the Advanced wound care market.

SEGMENT WISE ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The chronic wound segment created the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its predominance over the forecast period, according to the application. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of postoperative surgical wounds, an increase in geriatric population, increased awareness and improved treatment, and advances in technology, which has generated demand for advanced wound care products worldwide.

REGION WISE ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Due to the large availability of trained medical professionals, the availability of well-developed infrastructure facilities and the presence of a majority of key players, North America dominated the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

dominated the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Nevertheless, due to its high population base, Asia-Pacific is projected to see the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, increase in disposable income, and increase patient awareness of advanced treatment and management of wound care. Furthermore, the rise of the geriatric population is the key contributor to the region's market growth.

ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

BY PRODUCT

Infection Management

Silver Wound Dressings



Non-Silver Dressings



Collagen Dressings

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloids Dressings



Foam Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitutes



Growth Factors

Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)



Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment



Electromagnetic Therapy Devices



Others

BY APPLICATION

Chronic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds

Burns & Trauma



Surgical Wounds

BY END-USER

Hospitals

Community Health Service Centers

