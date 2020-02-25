Fortinet Next-generation Firewalls Provide Routing, VPN Management and Security Enforcement to Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service

- A Disrupter in Cellular IoT as a Service on Amazon Web Services -

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks has selected the FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) from Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to enforce agile, intelligent connectivity and security for the new Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service (Aptilo IoT CCS).

Aptilo IoT CCS is delivered as a service for Mobile Network Operators looking for rapid innovation in the IoT era. Compatible with current 4G Core (EPC) and upcoming 5G Core (5GC), Aptilo IoT CCS allows mobile operators to offer instant IoT service creation, enabling enterprises to define their own granular IoT connectivity and security policies - at a fraction of the cost.

With policy-based local break-out in AWS regions, mobile network operators' business customers can manage the IoT traffic routing and security policies. For example, some traffic, such as IoT software updates can be securely routed to use a private Access Point Name (APN) connection while other traffic can be routed to the Internet in the local country or region.

"Aptilo's IoT CCS solution provides MNOs the capability to cost effectively provide granular IoT connectivity services to their business customers. The integration with Fortinet's FortiGate NGFWs empowers Fortinet Fabric-Ready alliance partner Aptilo to enforce and manage robust secure connectivity for their customers' IoT traffic. We are pleased to be working with Aptilo to enable new revenue generating capabilities to our joint MNO customers," said John Maddison, EVP Products and CMO, Fortinet.

Aptilo's powerful and flexible policy engine has been deployed with more than 100+ service provider customers and handles the control plane in the Aptilo IoT CSS service.

The data plane is handled by Fortinet's FortiGate next-generation firewalls providing policy enforcement, routing, VPN management, device traffic filtering, and protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS); limitation of the number of TCP connections and detection of anomalies are also part of Aptilo IoT CCS security with Fortinet.

"Aptilo IoT CCS is groundbreaking because it adds connectivity control and a security layer for IoT services on top of the existing mobile core. A leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet is the perfect fit for Aptilo IoT CCS," said Jonas Björklund, CTO, Aptilo Networks.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com.

