The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 24 February 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1338.30 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1323.61 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1362.94 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1348.24 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

