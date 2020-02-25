

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that markets will crash like never before if he loses presidential election. Trump, who is on a two-day tour of India, made this remark during his interaction with CEOs of major Indian companies in capital New Delhi.



'Our markets will jump thousands and thousands of points if I win. If I don't win, you are going to see a crash like never before. I really mean it too.'



Trump invited Indian multi national companies to invest in the United States. He pointed out that regulations were relaxed and taxes were cut down for the corporates and new investments in the country.



Trump claimed that his government brought down clearance time for a project to two years.



Earlier, at a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said India and the United States have made progress on comprehensive trade agreement. 'I'm optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries,' he told reporters.



The two sides signed a more than $3 billion defense agreement, under which India will purchase advanced U.S. military equipment.



Three pacts in health and oil sectors also were signed Tuesday.



Trump said the U.S. International Development Finance Cooperation will establish a 'permanent presence' in India.



In the morning, Trump and First Lady Melania offered floral tributes at Raj Ghat, the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi.



They attended a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, or the president's residence, later in the day.



They will return to the United States by 10 pm local time Tuesday.



