Newswire: Financial Services Companies Trust the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour for Their Media and Marketing Communications Needs

Newswire's team of experts help major financial service companies with their media outreach and marketing campaigns.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / With other priority tasks at hand, major financial services companies have decided to sign on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, having Newswire's expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist aid their team with media and marketing communications needs. Before signing on with the Guided Tour, financial service companies had been creating ineffective media outreach campaigns that did not resonate with the right contacts. Having a seasoned strategist involved in the process has given these companies the opportunity to step-up their marketing campaigns, which have had a significant impact on media relations efforts.

Financial Services Companies Trust the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour for Their Media and Marketing Communications Needs

"We have seen a great increase in interest from the media regarding our financial service companies who have signed on with the Guided Tour," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy?. "Our strategists know how to effectively reach the right journalists, bloggers, producers, etc. and connect them to our clients."

While on the Guided Tour, financial service companies have seen a twenty-five percent increase in email opens from the media, significantly higher than the stagnant two percent open rate they had previously received. Newswire strategists understand sending out the right message at the right time is critical to all media outreach efforts. Hence why creating a "customerized' Earned Media Advantage Plan that is available on-demand is critical to each campaign.

Terenzio said, "Through our best class platform, we are able to track email sends, open rates, and click-through rates and report back to each financial service company. Since signing on with the Guided Tour, there has been a noticeable uptick in their outreach results."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577762/Financial-Services-Companies-Trust-the-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour-for-Their-Media-and-Marketing-Communications-Needs