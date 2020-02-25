Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 25
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 April 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 April 2020.
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
25 February 2020