25.02.2020 | 16:21
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 April 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 April 2020.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

25 February 2020

