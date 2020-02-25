Future Market Insights: Sales of Elastomeric Coatings to Hit US$ 10 Bn Mark by 2028; Silicone Coatings Sought-after, Reports FMI

Stakeholders in elastomeric coatings market must transition from silicone based elastomeric coatings to polyuria-based alternatives leverage expansion opportunities in waterproofing applications.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / In view of growing trend of sustainability, the global elastomeric coatings market is projected to hurtle towards US$ 10 Bn mark by the end of forecast period (2019 - 2029). The market is set to display a promising rate of growth through 2029, as suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. Elastomeric coatings are witnessing heightened adoption in the building & construction industry, particularly owing to their superior water resistance capabilities, as suggested by the FMI study.

"Elastomeric coatings are advantageous than conventional coating systems, owing to lower VOC emissions and recyclability. Their eco-friendly attributes make them a preferred choice, which would be the key booster to market growth," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of the Elastomeric Coatings Study

Silicone elastomeric coatings will remain highly sought-after, particularly for roof protection applications.

The building & construction industry would remain the leading end-use consumer of elastomeric coatings.

Industrial applications of elastomeric coatings are projected to display a faster rate of growth.

Sales of elastomeric coatings in developing regions of Asia Pacific will remain sustained, attributed to a vast consumer base.

Elastomeric Coatings Market - Top Growth Drivers

Advanced coating technologies for waterproofing applications have rapidly gained traction, thereby driving market growth.

Continued demand for minimizing VOC emissions in elastomeric coating products is positively influencing the industry.

The advantages of non-silicone coatings such as mechanical characteristics and sensitivity to moisture remain important market growth drivers.

Manufacturers are banking on Industry 4.0 production techniques to address the inflation of labor costs, further translating into market profitability.

Elastomeric coatings Market - Key Restraints

Frequent fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly coating resins, continue to restrict wider adoption of elastomeric coatings.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players that are covered by the study include, but are not limited to, BASF SE, Rhino Linings Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Teknos Group, DowDuPont Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Pidilite Industries ltd., and Covestro AG. Leading players in the consolidated market are focusing on strategic distribution partnerships and joint ventures. Further, manufacturers are pushing for the development of sustainable product offerings to meet the needs of wide ranging end users.

More about the Report

The 250+ page study offers an in-depth market forecast and analysis on the elastomeric coatings market. The major categories encompassed by the report include product type (acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, polyurea, and others), application (building and construction, industrial, automotive & transportation, and others) across seven regions (South Asia, East Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania).

