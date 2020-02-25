Four Robins Ltd.: Pennsylvania Couple Celebrate the Region's Catholic Heritage with Handmade Leather Art

Sold Under the Brand Name "Four Robins, Ltd.," Pieces Include Special Gifts for First Communion, Confirmation and Other Christian Milestones

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / For the husband and wife artistic team of Greg and Nicole Horgan, their Catholic faith is a source of both guidance in life and creative inspiration. Residing in Saxonburg, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh - a town founded and designed by F. Carl Roebling, who engineered and built the Brooklyn Bridge - the Horgans have built a successful and unique business making leather art that celebrates the region's Catholic immigrant heritage as well as Catholicism itself. Sold under the brand name Four Robins, Ltd., their work incorporates Catholic imagery and Gospel verses into numerous gift items such as leather paper trays, leather valet trays and leather Christmas ornaments. Available for purchase through their website, Amazon and other online retailers, their most popular items commemorate Christian milestones such as Baptism, First Communion and Confirmation.

The Horgans founded their company in 2010. Since then they've produced thousands of items of giftware, sophisticated office products and home accents using natural, vegetable-tanned leather which is hand-formed and results in a rigid, durable final form. All items are handmade in the USA. Toyota Motor Company and other multinationals have used Four Robins products for corporate gifts. Their work has been featured on HGTV Design Blog, ABC-TV, the Cleveland Plain Dealer and the Chicago Tribune, as well as exhibited at arts events such as the American Craft Council.

Greg & Nicole's most recent large-scale piece is a sculpture titled "San Pedro," named both for St. Peter, the apostle of Christ, who witnessed Divinity firsthand, as well as the psychoactive Andean San Pedro Cactus, Echinopsis Pachanoi. Created over six months using 48 square feet of leather, the piece is shaped like a cluster of San Pedro cacti, colorfully painted with mystical and religious imagery, much of it inspired by St. Peters Basilica, Ukrainian Easter Eggs and shamanic geometry. Around the base of the cacti are 1,500 keys, symbolic of the keys to Heaven that St. Peter is said to hold. A 12-minute video on the making of the piece can be viewed on the Four Robins website.

"We chose the San Pedro Cactus because it reflects the trans-national history of our faith, and the metaphorical ways Catholic missionaries communicated historically in environments where there was not a common language," explains Greg Horgan. "Further, we wanted our artwork, aside from our business, to be a gesture of solidarity between Catholics around the world, who have not only shared history, but shared metaphor. This powerful message has already caught the attention of reporters in Poland and Mexico who have written about us."

In addition to their line of Christian gifts, Four Robins, Ltd., also makes recovery gifts, to provide daily inspiration to anyone working to overcome addiction. They also produce leather anniversary gifts (the third year of marriage is traditionally celebrated with a gift made of leather).

For more information and to view the Horgans' Catholic gifts and other items, visit www.FourRobins.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Horgan

+1-412-916-7000

greghorgan150@gmail.com

SOURCE: Four Robins Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577760/Pennsylvania-Couple-Celebrate-the-Regions-Catholic-Heritage-with-Handmade-Leather-Art