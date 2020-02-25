Arvada, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) -



Digital Info Security Co/D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF)



DGIF is proud to announce that it has changed its name to D7 Enterprises, Inc. A new name that reflects upon the expanded focus and capabilities of the company.

While the company still has a strong commitment to its Digital Services past, it has recently established and created a new HEMP division. A division that has established a foothold in all aspects of the industry. It has cultivated an inventory of Hemp seeds and has established relationships with all levels of providers in the industry. The focus is to create a single source solution for consumers that takes the product from "seed to sale" and beyond. This means that the company will sell the product at multiple vertical levels. It will grow the hemp, harvest the hemp, extract the nutrients and use them to produce consumer products like pain relief creams and lotions. It will extract the by-products and use them in industrial products which include hemp plastics, hempcrete, and hemp flour.

The company has established a hemp division that will handle all things hemp. It also has a digital services division that will continue to handle all software and hardware related projects. The anticipation is that it will be able to modernize the entire hemp production system with its advanced technology background and help to maintain not only superior products but the highest quality in the industry.

ABOUT D7 Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF) is a Colorado based company with divisions in Hemp related products and Digital Services. It has aligned itself with industry leaders in both industries and has products that it is selling directly to consumers and through distribution channels. It intends to build a 100% vertically integrated Hemp products division that will control the genetics of its product and maintain the highest quality throughout the cycle of use.

For question or comments please contact James Clark at 720-427-8938 or visit our webpage at www.d7enterprises.com

