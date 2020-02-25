Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 19th February 2020 25-Feb-2020 / 16:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Due to a technical issue the Net Asset Value for 19th February 2020 could not be released. The issue has since been resolved, please see the missing Net Asset Value for the 19th February 2020 below. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/02/2020) of GBP171.83m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/02/2020) of GBP171.83m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited 2,278.76p 7,540, current period revenue* 321 Per Ordinary share - excluding current 2257.46p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2300.00p Discount to NAV 0.93% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 19/02/2020 Name of company % of portfo lio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings 13.74 Plc Ordinary 25p 2 Macfarlane Group Plc 12.31 Ordinary 25p 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 12.04 2p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.74 5 Scapa Group Plc 10.23 Ordinary 5p 6 Spirax-Sarco 7.36 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7 Electrocomponents PLC 5.89 Ordinary 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc 5.72 Ordinary 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 2.53 5p 10 Vitec Group Plc 2.50 Ordinary 20p 11 Menzies (John) Plc 2.34 Ordinary 25p 12 Elecosoft Plc 2.26 Ordinary 1p 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 2.23 12.5p 14 Morgan Advanced 1.48 Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 15 Carr's Group Plc 1.42 Ordinary GBp2.5 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 1.10 10p 17 National Grid Plc 0.95 Ordinary 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.76 Ordinary 25p 19 Titon Holdings Plc 0.70 Ordinary 10p 20 Discretionary Unit 0.49 Fund Managers Ltd 21 Low & Bonar Plc 0.47 Ordinary 5p 22 LPA Group Plc 0.47 Ordinary 10p 23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.46 1.89p 24 Santander UK 10.375% 0.44 Non Cumulative Preferred 25 Chamberlin Plc 0.15 Ordinary 25p 26 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 0.14 27 Coral Products Plc 0.08 Ordinary 1p 28 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 29 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48716 EQS News ID: 983239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

