Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Commemorate Successful Nasdaq Uplisting

Jacksonville, FL / Accesswire / February 25, 2020 - Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DUOT) ("Duos" or the "Company"), a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell last Friday, February 21 in celebration of the Company's recent successful uplisting onto the exchange. The Company's common stock now officially trades under the ticker symbol "DUOT" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As part of the bell ringing ceremony, Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini gave a keynote speech, highlighting the Company's progress in achieving a national listing as well as its continued expectations for significant growth in 2020.

Arcaini and CFO Adrian Goldfarb also held interviews during the day with select financial media outlets, including a sit-down with Nicole Petallides of TD Ameritrade Network's The Watch List. Other members of the Duos management team were also interviewed by Cristine Corrado of Proactive.

Additional photos, media and coverage of the day's events can be found on the Duos website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

