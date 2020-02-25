Findit, Inc. Selected by LB Processors To Improve Online Web Presence For Their Products and Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been selected by LB Processors, a bottling and refinery facility that offers a variety of products and services from wholesale bulk emu oil to hemp drying services and toll processing, to improve their overall online presence for the products and services that they provide. Findit will collaborate with LB Processors to accomplish the online marketing goals they are looking to achieve with a short term and long term strategy.

In an effort to improve overall indexing online and exposure for LB Processors, Findit will be providing a variety of services to LB Processors that includes content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites as well as the creation of several sub-sites for LB Processors for the specific services that LB Processors offers. So far, LB Processors has claimed 9 names utilizing the Findit Claim your Name tool. The names that LB Processors has claimed are goods or services that LB Processors offers or keywords they want to index for in search engines. Findit is in the process of building out 5 additional websites for LB Processors.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with LB Processors to help improve overall online exposure through social media marketing and content creation and SEO. As more and more content is created on Findit and shared throughout social media, we are confident LB Processors will see an increase in website traffic as well as an increase in search results in search engines which in turn will hopefully lead to more sales of the products and services that LB Processors offers.

LB Processors has an extensive state of the art facility located in Chapmansboro Tennessee and offers a variety of services that includes: hemp toll processing, private labeling services, hemp drying, bottling services as well as hemp CBD extraction services. You can also purchase emu oils for sale both wholesale and retail, and they are a full service private label GMP and FDA approved facility.

About LB Processors:

Fully Refined Emu Oil LB Processors uses an all natural, stable process to refine our oil. This ensures a natural, stable, odorless, and color-correct finished product. Our oils can be utilized in many OTC, dietary supplement, and cosmetic applications. STATE-OF-THE-ART SPECIALTY & EMU OIL PROCESSING Founded in 1994, LB Processors, LLC is a fully state-approved food processing facility, refining specialty oils for the cosmetic and dietary supplement industries. We have created and implemented a state-of-the-art refining, bleaching and deodorization system. Our main product, AEA Certified Emu Oil, is processed by a specially designed, physical refining technique. We offer intelligent solutions and sophisticated products, tailor-made for the needs of our clients including custom processing, retail/wholesale certified emu oil and emu oil products, bulk emu oil, private labeling, custom packaging and filling, and research and development services.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets

