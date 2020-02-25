Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 19th February 2020 25-Feb-2020 / 17:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Due to a technical issue the Net Asset Value for 19th February 2020 could not be released. The issue has since been resolved, please see the missing Net Asset Value for the 19th February 2020 below. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/02/2020) of GBP61.17m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/02/2020) of GBP45.38m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 217.67p 20,850 unaudited current period revenue* ,000.0 0 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 213.49p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 209.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.98)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.84p 14,500 ,000.0 0 ZDP share price 110.50p Premium to NAV 1.52% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 19/02/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48821 EQS News ID: 983243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

