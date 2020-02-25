Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1713051 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 48846 EQS News ID: 983501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)