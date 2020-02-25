Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.897 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2403116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 48873 EQS News ID: 983555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 25, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)