Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.2695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184018 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 48774 EQS News ID: 983357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)