Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSV LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.2507 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RUSV LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSV LN Sequence No.: 48738 EQS News ID: 983285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)