FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.6218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16331301 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827

February 25, 2020 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)