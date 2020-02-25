Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 25-Feb-2020 / 17:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2020) of GBP59.55m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2020) of GBP43.76m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 209.87p 20,850 unaudited current period revenue* ,000.0 0 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 205.59p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 201.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.23)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.90p 14,500 ,000.0 0 ZDP share price 111.00p Premium to NAV 1.93% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 24/02/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48889 EQS News ID: 983587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

