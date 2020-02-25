Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 25-Feb-2020 / 17:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2020) of GBP168.66m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2020) of GBP168.66m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited 2,236.8p 7,540, current period revenue* 321 Per Ordinary share - excluding current 2215.41p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2230.00p Discount to NAV (0.30)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 24/02/2020 Name of company % of portfo lio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings 13.49 Plc Ordinary 25p 2 Macfarlane Group Plc 12.17 Ordinary 25p 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 12.02 2p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.82 5 Scapa Group Plc 9.85 Ordinary 5p 6 Spirax-Sarco 7.12 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7 Colefax Group Plc 6.46 Ordinary 10p 8 Electrocomponents PLC 5.48 Ordinary 10p 9 Vitec Group Plc 2.49 Ordinary 20p 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 2.49 5p 11 Elecosoft Plc 2.26 Ordinary 1p 12 Menzies (John) Plc 2.25 Ordinary 25p 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 2.19 12.5p 14 Carr's Group Plc 1.55 Ordinary GBp2.5 15 Morgan Advanced 1.41 Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 1.08 10p 17 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.01 18 National Grid Plc 0.93 Ordinary 11.395p 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.74 Ordinary 25p 20 Titon Holdings Plc 0.66 Ordinary 10p 21 Discretionary Unit 0.49 Fund Managers Ltd 22 LPA Group Plc 0.47 Ordinary 10p 23 Low & Bonar Plc 0.46 Ordinary 5p 24 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.44 1.89p 25 Santander UK 10.375% 0.43 Non Cumulative Preferred 26 Chamberlin Plc 0.15 Ordinary 25p 27 Coral Products Plc 0.08 Ordinary 1p 28 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 29 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48890 EQS News ID: 983591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

