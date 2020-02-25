The "UK Mortgage Market 2019: Forecasts and Future Opportunities to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for the residential mortgage market remained fairly neutral in 2019. Growth in gross mortgage lending is expected to be around 4.5% in 2020, which is broadly unchanged on 2019. During the forecast period (2019-23), gross advances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 5%, reaching 339bn. The supply side has been positively affected by the government's schemes supporting first-time buyers, while stricter controls on buy-to-let lending will improve matters by reducing investor demand for properties. On the demand side, weak economic growth and shrinking consumer confidence will reduce the willingness of consumers to take on more debt. However, low mortgage rates, weakening house price growth, and falling unemployment will help underpin demand for borrowing. In the near term at least, we remain unconvinced that mortgage market trends will break away from the recent sluggish picture.

This report offers five-year gross lending forecasts for residential and niche mortgages until 2023, along with a detailed examination of the various demand- and supply-side factors that will determine the market outlook. It offers insight into key macroeconomic, regulatory, and other factors that will drive demand for and supply of mortgages over the next five years. It also explores the outlook for niche sectors, including buy-to-let, equity release, shared ownership, shared equity, and self-build.

Unprecedented levels of regulation and tax intervention and a recent prohibition on letting sub-standard properties have further stifled the appeal of the buy-to-let market.

Equity release has demonstrated significant year-on-year growth.

The popularity of second charge finance is continuing to grow. A tighter regulatory framework will boost the second charge mortgage market by raising levels of consumer trust and confidence.

The market for green mortgages is seemingly flat. Few providers offer the mortgage and few customers choose to bear the additional cost associated with one.

Develop more targeted strategies through analysis of key mortgage market developments.

Inform your future plans with our five-year forecast of gross advances for niche product lines.

Analyze trends with details of historic gross advances across a range of specialist mortgage sectors and product types.

Benchmark yourself against competitors and ensure you remain competitive as new innovations begin to enter the market.

Be prepared for how regulation will impact the mortgage market over the next few years.

The Mortgage Market Was Set For Slow Growth In 2019

Supply And Demand Factors Will Combine To Deliver Sustained Growth

Supply-Side Factors Will Ensure Stable Growth In Mortgage Availability

Regulatory Interventions Are Reducing Confidence In The Buy-To-Let Market

First-Time Buyers Continue To Benefit From Help To Buy

The Mortgage Price War Has Also Provided A Boost To First-Time Buyers

Soahp Will Continue To Support Home Ownership

Factors Will Exert Both Upside And Downside Pressures On Demand

Macroeconomic Factors Point Towards A Modest Increase In Demand

Improving Consumer Confidence Will Boost Demand For Mortgages

House Price Growth Has Been Softening Since The Middle Of 2016

Lloyds Remains The Biggest Mortgage Lender Despite Losing Share

The Mortgage Price War Will Continue To Squeeze The Profits Of Small Players

Increased Competition Is Resulting In Visible Signs Of Pressure In The Uk Mortgage Market

There Is Plenty Of Scope For Innovation In The Mortgage Market

Molo Offers A Hassle-Free Way To Take Out A Mortgage

Tandem Is The First Provider To Launch Intelligent, Co-Created Mortgages

Moneysupermarket'S Podium Is An Onsite Digital Mortgage Broker

Dashly Partnered With Castlight Financial For An Advanced Affordability Tool

Hm Land Registry Service Enables Consumers To Sign Their Mortgage Deeds Online

Mortgage Brain Offers Affordability Checker Tool

Niche Mortgages Will Experience Varying Fortunes

Buy-To-Let Activity Remains Under Pressure

Shared Equity Will Grow At A Slower Pace Over The Next Few Years

Shared Ownership Growth Will Be Supported By Staircasing Reforms

Right To Buy Will Grow Moderately Over The Next Few Years

Equity Release Is Performing Strongly At Present

Self-Build Lending Will Remain A Niche Area For The Foreseeable Future

The Secured Lending Market Will Accelerate At A Rapid Pace Post-2020

Professional And Graduate Mortgage Lending Is Stagnating

Islamic Lending Will Benefit From Improving Credit Supply And New Products

Product Variations

Offset Mortgage Lending Will Decline

Large-Value Mortgage Lending Will Return To Its Pre-Crisis Peak

Near-Prime Lending Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Sectors

Green Mortgages: Assessing The Feasibility Of Success In The Uk

The Uk Banking Market Offers A Range Of Green-Friendly Products

While There Is A Standard Definition Of Green Mortgages, The Product Takes Many Different Forms

The Market For Green Mortgages Is Still Small, And Most Green Mortgage Providers Are Small Lenders

Green Mortgages Are Likely To Remain A Niche Product

The Uk Mortgage Market Is Driven By Price

There Is Limited Demand For Green Mortgages

Very Few Lenders Offer The Product, Thus Limiting Supply And Product Choices

The Green Proposition Is Likely To Provide A Competitive Advantage To Lenders If A Customer Has To Choose Between Two Similarly Priced Products

Widespread Uptake Will Require Government And Institutional Commitment

Some Incentives Have Been Put In Place, But The Market View Is That They Are Not Enough

Realizing The Potential Of Ethical And Environmentally Friendly Products Is A Significant Opportunity For Banks

Branches Remain The Most Popular Application Channel For Mortgage Arrangement

Sustained Co-Operation Between Lenders And The Government Is Needed To Grow The Green Mortgage Market

The Uk Needs To Stimulate Greater Awareness Of Green Building Among The General Public

