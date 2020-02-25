University of California - Davis Associated Student Dining Services Sends Letter Of Intent To Oodles Corporation

OodlesDeals Mobile App SCORCHER Offers Available In The CoHo Coffee House At The University Memorial Union

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Oodles Corporation, owner of OodlesDeals, the only mobile app that enables University students to eat out and have fun together, announced a Letter of Intent from the University of California Davis Associated Students Dining Services, to formalize an agreement between OodlesDeals and all the restaurants in the CoHo Coffee House, centrally located on campus within the University Memorial Union.

Relationships established during college years are directly correlated with higher levels of life-long engagement by the student with the University. According to publicly available market research, a significant majority of activities University students do with their friends are food related. The mission of the CoHo Coffee House, the largest student-run University restaurant organization in the United States, is to encourage students to spend time together, de-stress from their daily studies while eating good quality food in a cost-effective manner.

The CoHo Coffee House has many restaurants serving fresh-made food daily:

Swirlz, Coffee, and Pastries

Cooks, Italian, and Other Home-Style Cooking

Mandalay Express, Vietnamese

Ikoma Sushi/Coho, Japanese

Ciao Pizza/Coho, Pizza

Croutons, Salads

TxMx, Mexican

The Fickle Pickle Deli, Gourmet Sandwiches

Students at the University of California Davis have access to each of the CoHo Coffee House restaurants on the OodlesDeals mobile app. They can take advantage of the SCORCHER offers available for each of these restaurants on the app with their friends.

"Collaborating with OodlesDeals was an easy decision," said Darin Schleup, Foodservice Director of Associated Student Dining Services. "Our goal is to provide students with quality meals at an affordable price. The OodlesDeals mobile app enables a student to enjoy a meal with their friends at the CoHo Coffee House, giving them a chance to experience together the excellent food served at each of our restaurants."

"The mission of the ASUCD Dining Services aligns perfectly with the mission of Oodles Corporation," said Sajal Sahay, CEO Oodles Corporation. "Our company was formed to enhance personal relationships, and the SCORCHER offers available on our app, including at the CoHo Coffee House, give them a chance to go out to eat with their friends. We cannot ask for a better representation of our company values than the relationship we have with the University of California Davis Associated Student Dining Services."

