Huawei Releases Hybrid DSS, All-Scenario Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Solution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / At Huawei Products and Solutions Launch in London on February 21, Huawei released Hybrid DSS, all-scenario dynamic spectrum sharing solution. It is the latest innovative solution of CloudAIR in the 5G era. It enables dynamic spectrum sharing in more and more scenarios, facilitate efficient and smooth evolution to 5G.

After years of exploring and developing CloudAIR, Huawei has secured a leading position in terms of technologies, gaining extensive experience in commercial network deployment. The 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing solution has been commercially verified and deployed globally. Additionally, the all-scenario dynamic spectrum sharing solution has marked yet another leap in Huawei's technological leadership. This solution includes FDD 5G large-bandwidth, flexible-bandwidth, and triple-mode scenarios.

Huawei HDSS applies to the following scenarios: 5G large-bandwidth scenarios, where 5G uses continuous large-bandwidth spectrum greater than 20 MHz, and 4G uses 20 MHz. In flexible bandwidth scenarios, non-standard bandwidths of existing FDD spectrums, such as 19.8 MHz, can be utilized. For triple-mode dynamic spectrum sharing, three network modes, for example, 2G/4G/5G, 3G/4G/5G, or NB/4G/5G, can dynamically share the spectrums.

Since its launch in November 2016, CloudAIR has been widely deployed in over 340,000 base stations on more than 170 mobile operator networks worldwide.

Huawei will carry on developing its innovative solutions and CloudAIR will continue to evolve. In the 5G era, Huawei's Hybrid DSS will enable mobile operators further tap into high-value areas and achieve a smooth all-spectrum evolution to 5G, attaining business success.

