GCA Advisors, LLC: GCA Advisors Promotes Glen Kruger to Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / GCA Advisors, the US business of global investment bank GCA, is pleased to announce that Glen Kruger has been promoted to Managing Director. Based in New York, Glen is responsible for GCA Advisors' coverage of vertical software across retail, food and beverage; maintenance and repair; and transportation market segments.



"Since joining GCA in 2017, Glen has proven to be an invaluable addition to the firm as our software practice and engagements continue to grow," stated John F. Lambros, President of GCA Advisors. "Glen's recent work leading the sale of loyalty management platform vendor CrowdTwist to Oracle and field service management vendors Davisware to Serent Capital and FieldEdge to Advent International underscores his dealmaking capabilities and market expertise. We look forward to his continued success as a trusted advisor to our clients."

Glen brings 14 years of enterprise software M&A experience to GCA. Throughout his career, his extensive vertical software sector expertise-including e-commerce platforms, in-store retail management systems and vertical ERP systems-has played a key role in many of the M&A, private capital and public equity transactions on which he has advised.

Prior to GCA, Glen was a Director of Technology Investments at KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he focused on retail and food & beverage technologies. He also worked in technology investment banking at Oppenheimer & Co and CIBC World Markets. Before embarking on his finance career, Glen worked as a senior consultant at digital media agency Razorfish.

Glen received a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Natal (South Africa), an MBA from Babson College and currently serves on the board of directors of EVI Industries, a US distributor of commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. He can be reached at gkruger@gcaglobal.com.

About GCA

GCA Advisors is the US business of GCA Corporation (GCA), a global investment bank that provides strategic M&A, capital markets and private funds advisory services to growth companies and market leaders. The firm offers worldwide coverage with over 450 professionals in 23 offices across America, Asia and Europe. Built by the people that run the business, GCA is a firm of experts who focus on deals that require commitment, original perspective, skill and exceptional networks. Learn more at gcaglobal.com

