Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Registers as a Hemp Processor and Seeks Out Contract Farming For 2020 Harvest

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets:GHMP) announced today that it has registered as a hemp processor in the state of North Carolina and intends to engage contracts with local farmers to produce up to 1M pounds of hemp for the 2020 growing season.

The company plans to offer approved farms the chance to become an exclusive grower for Good Hemp with a guaranteed harvest buyback at the end of the growing season. The company plans on contracting a total of 500 acres with farms under this program to support its forecasted demand of raw material for 2020 and to vertically integrate Good Hemp's product line from seed to bottle by farming and processing their own hemp. Farmers interested in becoming a contract grower for Good Hemp should contact the company directly.

Good Hemp Products -

Canna Hemp® is a "better for you" energy drink with natural caffeine sources and hemp seed oil. The brand has developed a large following since its initial launch in 2013. Canna Hemp distribution was expanded in 2019 to include the Caribbean after the energy drink took on a cult following throughout Jamaica (Source: Instagram Canna Hemp Jamaica). Good Hemp fizz is a low calorie functional carbonated beverage infused with hemp seed oil, natural flavors, prebiotic fiber and organic caffeine. Good Hemp 02h! is a low-calorie flavored water infused with prebiotics and 10mg of CBD.

All 3 product lines are available in over 600 plus retailers throughout the US and the Caribbean, on Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp - Our mission is to be vertically integrated market leader in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage and wellness products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

