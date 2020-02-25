Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Oerlikon Metco reduces cost with alternative to abrasion resistant materials for ground engaging tools (GETs)

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Oerlikon Metco (SWX:OERL) continues to develop materials to combat abrasion problems for ground engaging tools and mining components.

Typical of most mines are the challenges of abrasion, impact and corrosion affecting plant maintenance and costly downtime. Mining operations must take a continuous proactive approach to reduce maintenance in order to remain sustainable. New materials developed by Oerlikon Metco using Metco's Scoperta™ Computational Rapid Alloy Design Process, such as, Metco 8224, have comparable abrasion resistance to tungsten carbide with the impact strength of manganese steel.

"These new material technologies provide significant improvement in component operational performance and are the future of maintaining plant sustainability," states, Adolfo Castells, Applications Segment Manager, Mining. For example, Metco 8247 is an iron-based composite wire developed by Oerlikon Metco for use as a non-cracking hardfacing material applied to bucket teeth. We discovered that components hardfaced with Metco 8247 showed an increased component life of 200% to 400%. Teeth lasted approximately 1.5 to 2-times longer, than unhardfaced teeth, leading to less frequent change-outs of components, reducing machine downtime and lowering labor costs. The use of a wear-resistant, non-cracking hardface materials, such as Metco 8247, can eliminate GET failure while maintaining the designed geometry of the GET.

How do you choose the right wear protection for your ground engaging tools?

Join Adolfo Castells, Applications manager, for his webinar, New Solutions for GETs.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 1:00 - 2:00 pm (EST)

Take advantage of key applications to drive productivity and lower costs.

New products specifically designed to combat abrasion and impact that are economical and simple to apply on ground engaging tools (GET) used in agriculture, mining, construction and many other heavy equipment.

Data analysis comparing conventional solutions with new products and various application alternatives.

Discuss innovative materials with unique characteristics designed by a rapid process through the patented development of Scoperta™ computational alloy.

Can't make the live webinar…it will be available on demand for a limited time through the Oerlikon Metco website.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL).

