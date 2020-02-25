Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brand has teamed up with leading UK-based hospitality group edyn to introduce the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the UK

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with edyn, a UK-based hospitality group, for the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the UK. The 150-room hotel is expected to open in 2021 and will mark the seventh Hyatt Centric property in Europe.

"We are thrilled to announce plans to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to the UK where we're focused on growing Hyatt's brand presence and the first Hyatt hotel to Cambridge, England," said Guido Fredrich, Hyatt's regional vice president of development for Europe. "We are looking forward to working with edyn to debut Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brand in one of the country's top-performing hotel markets and connecting our guests to the heart of the action when in Cambridge."

Remaining true to the Hyatt Centric brand and reflecting edyn's philosophy that travel should be a rich journey of discovery, guests and visitors will feel inspired to explore the destination but also connected to the culture of the location when on property through the hotel's locally inspired design, and local retail and food offerings. To fuel discovery, Hyatt Centric Cambridge will provide bicycles for guests to rent so they can go forth and explore the best places in town, such as the famous colleges of Cambridge, only a 15-minute bicycle ride away.

The forthcoming Hyatt Centric Cambridge is part of the University of Cambridge's development of Eddington, a new community northwest of Cambridge. Alongside the full-service lifestyle hotel, there will be 3,000 new residential units, a 180-unit extended-stay hotel, retail facilities, a community and performance arts center, sports fields, public parks, a school and student accommodations, as well as academic and research facilities.

"Cambridge is an iconic city steeped in history, and rich academic and cultural traditions. We are excited to be part of its evolving community," said Stephen McCall, CEO of edyn. "This multi-layered development will create a new neighborhood in close proximity to Cambridge's city center, catering to the highly diverse and international mix of faculty, employees, and students, as well as domestic and foreign travelers."

Hyatt Centric Cambridge will join Hyatt's growing hotel portfolio in the UK with Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt Place West London Hayes, Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Hyatt Regency London The Churchill, Hyatt Regency Hyatt House Manchester and Great Scotland Yard. Further additions include Hyatt Place London City East and Hyatt Regency Edinburgh Marina, expected to open in 2021.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About edyn

edyn has been an industry pioneer in extended stay living for over 20 years. The group has built a range of lifestyle aparthotels and extended stay apartments across four brands including Locke, SACO, The Wittenberg and The Moorgate.

edyn is founded on the philosophy that travel should be a rich journey of discovery, rewarding curiosity with knowledge and inspiration. Its purpose is to engage and inspire with distinctively designed hotels, firmly rooted in the local neighbourhood, offering vibrant experiences and connections which nourish and enliven the soul.

