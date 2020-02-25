SDRL - Q4 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday 27thFebruary 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday 27th February 2020.

To participate, the following options are available:

A. Webcast In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.

B. Conference call Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:

USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company

