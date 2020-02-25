

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $327.25 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $530.10 million, or $3.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Public Storage reported adjusted earnings of $474.89 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $717.50 million from $692.46 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $474.89 Mln. vs. $482.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $717.50 Mln vs. $692.46 Mln last year.



