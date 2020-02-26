Technavio has been monitoring the high-performance electric motorcycle market, and it is poised to grow by 28,123 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005806/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This study identifies the development of hubless electric motorcycles as one of the prime reasons driving the high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next few years.

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-performance electric motorcycle market including some of the vendors such as Bell Custom Cycles, Energica Motor Co. Spa, Evoke Electric Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Inc., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-performance electric motorcycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

