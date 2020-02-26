iNewswire: Argonaut Manufacturing and Particle Measuring Systems Services Partnering for Top-Tier Results

Partnership leverages their individual strengths to achieve high-quality, reliable drug product manufacturing.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Argonaut Manufacturing Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, and Particle Measuring Systems (PMS), a contamination monitoring solutions company, have announced their ongoing partnership. The companies have been partnering for over a year to achieve manufacturing results that exceed industry standards, are flexible enough to adapt to new standards, and deliver actionable insights to ensure high-quality, safe products for customers.

The partnership was initiated in 2019 when Argonaut purchased a state-of-the-art Bausch+Ströbel VarioSys filling line and was seeking top-tier solutions for their equipment. PMS instruments are not the default on the line, but Argonaut's previous experience with various environmental monitoring solutions and their desire to use only premier partners led the team to select PMS instruments, including particle, microbial, and data management.

"Argonaut is a top-tier contract manufacturer, and we partner with other industry-leading companies such as Particle Measuring Systems to ensure that we provide our customers with the highest standards and safest products," said Stacy Sutton, VP Regulatory and Quality at Argonaut. She continued, "After being in this industry for decades, I know the various players; we chose PMS because of their proven, reliable track record and complete solutions."

"As the industry experts in our field, we fit well with companies such as Argonaut who strive for excellence," said Giovanni Scialo, VP Life Sciences at PMS. "We provide complete solutions to help ensure our customers meet relevant regulatory requirements and identify problems before they happen."

Drug product manufacturing requires a high degree of manufacturing environment control. "Quality is key to successfully partnering with our clients," reinforced Eric Blair, Chief Commercial Officer of Argonaut. "Argonaut provides drug product manufacturing services of the highest quality to our clients, and we require excellence in the supporting platforms we select. This partnership with Particle Measuring Systems provides confidence to our clients that Argonaut can serve as their strategic manufacturing partner."

About Argonaut

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is a cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical, life science, and molecular diagnostics companies worldwide. With state-of-the-art equipment, ISO 13485:2016 compliance, and FDA registration, Argonaut meets your regulatory requirements. Services include high-yield aseptic fill/finish, reagent formulation, filling, kitting, lyophilization, and analytical support. From diagnostics to drug products, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

About Particle Measuring Systems

Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (PMS), a subsidiary of Spectris plc, is a global technology leader in contamination monitoring, the inventor of laser particle counting, and is now the leading provider of solutions for monitoring and controlling many forms of contamination that impact companies that manufacture in ultra-clean environments.

