AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B (CI2U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 03:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B DEALING DATE: 25/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 589.3112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44458 CODE: CI2U ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U Sequence No.: 48915 EQS News ID: 983743 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)