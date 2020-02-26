AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 25/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.2971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45716902 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 48928 EQS News ID: 983769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 21:16 ET (02:16 GMT)